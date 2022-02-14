Two French policemen shot and killed a man who this morning, around 7, had threatened some officers near the Gare du Nord train station in Paris with a knife with a blade of about 30 centimeters. This was reported by the broadcaster Bfmtv, while the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin said that the agents ” used their weapon to avert any danger for themselves and for travelers ”. The minister reported that “a police patrol was threatened by an individual armed with a knife in the Ile-de-France region”.

Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told Rmc that the attacker was “known to police services for wandering around the station.” At this stage, the terrorist motive is excluded ”. According to witnesses, the man threatened the officers for several minutes, who ordered him to abandon the weapon. There are no casualties among the officers.