Paris Hilton shared pictures from Coachella in a transparent Hot and Delicious mini dress

American socialite Paris Hilton showed off her figure in a skimpy outfit. Photos of a celebrity became interested in the publication Daily Mail.

The 41-year-old TV star shared footage of herself wearing a see-through Hot and Delicious mesh mini dress, which costs £127. She completed her look with shiny leggings, a leather peplum, a corset top with a zipper and pasties (decorative stickers on the chest – approx. “Tapes. RU”).

The celebrity’s outfit was completed with massive boots on the platform of the American brand Steve Madden, mask glasses and a Baker Boy cap decorated with rhinestones. It is known that in this image she visited the music festival “Coachella» (Coachella) in California. “This desert could do with some splendor,” the model commented on the post.

Earlier in April, American actress Kate Hudson frankly surprised fans. The 42-year-old celebrity posed while lying on the couch in a ballet pose. The TV star was dressed in a tight black dress that barely covered her underwear, and gold sandals with high heels.