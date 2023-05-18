The Italian men’s alpine skiing confirms its big names from Dominik Paris to Alex Vinatzer but also looks to the future by including some promising youngsters in the World Cup teams. Today Federsci communicated the names of the 43 athletes (9 more than last season) who have been included in the various teams, from those of the World Cup to the European Cup.

The team

—

The technical director remains Massimo Carca. In addition to Paris, the fast disciplines group will still have the veteran Christof Innerhofer with Mattia Casse, Florian Schieder and the young Niccolò Molteni and Benjamin Alliod. In special slalom next to the world champion bronze Vinatzer, the evergreen Giuliano Razzoli (in the last season of his career) but also the twenty-year-old Corrado Barbera, world junior gold. It will be up to the former blue sprinter Peter Fill, new coach in charge of the sector, to try to reverse the trend of the negative results of the giant slalom team.