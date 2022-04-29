The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement: “First aid was provided to the injured and they were taken to Al-Makassed Hospital. Most of the injuries were in the upper part of the body.”

He added: “The occupation forces prevent and obstruct the work of our ambulance crews from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Ofir Gendelman, a spokesman for the Israeli Prime Minister, said: “With the end of dawn prayers in the Haram al-Sharif, hundreds of Palestinian rioters began carrying out violent riots.”

He added in a tweet on Twitter that these actions “included throwing stones and launching fireworks around the Western Wall, forcing the police to intervene to disperse them.”