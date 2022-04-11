Paralympic medalist Gabriel Araújo broke the world record in the 50-meter butterfly class S2 event, this Sunday (10th) at the Paralympic Training Center, in São Paulo, during the Second National Phase of the Paralympic Circuit Loterias Swimming box.

With a time of 55s59 he set the best time of the race for the third time in the space of a month. This sequence began in the first half of March, at the Italian stage of the IPC World Series, in Lignano Sabbiadoro, when he completed the race in 56.62.

In addition, the Brazilian stood out last month in the 150 meters medley style event, where he has also been breaking records, the last one on Saturday (9). “I am very happy with my world record. I didn’t expect it now, but I managed to swim well, I managed to beat my best mark. I broke the record once again in the 150 meters event”, said the swimmer to the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB).

