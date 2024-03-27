Partying. Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte They are in Peru with their children. This Wednesday, March 27, the family got together to celebrate the first year of life of the couple's first child, Paolo André. The Brazilian shared all the details of the party, in which the mother of the national team, 'Doña Peta', was also present, after a series of rumors of an alleged feud. We tell you all the details in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Doña Peta' avoids talking about Ana Paula Consorte and praises Brunella Horna: “She is a good wife and mother”

How was the birthday celebration of Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte's son?

The entertainment took place at the Miraflores headquarters of Small Place Coffee. Friends and family attended the establishment. Ana Paula Consorte and Paolo Guerrero. The theme was the popular and beloved Mickey Mouse, a Disney character.

The mother of the Peruvian national team forward, 'Doña Peta', was present at the venue, who shared family moments with her son and the Brazilian model. This act ruled out any type of enmity or quarrels between the most important women in Guerrero's life. Previously, users and entertainment programs speculated that they were estranged due to issues related to Paolo Guerrero's contract with the Universidad César Vallejo club.

YOU CAN SEE: Ana Paula Consorte and the nice gesture she had with the children who were fans of the Peruvian team

Did Ana Paula Consorte rule out marriage with Paolo Guerrero?

In the last broadcast of the entertainment program 'Love and fire', Ana Paula Consorte provided a series of statements that would leave the possibility of marrying the soccer player in the air.

Consorte assured that she and Paolo are already living as a married couple, and that the leaked photographs of the alleged wedding rings they would wear have only served to fuel a rumor.

“Yes, but I'm not talking about that, neither is Paolo talking about that. Ah… I don't know what to tell you. “We live like married people now,” declared for the entertainment program hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre.

YOU CAN SEE: Ana Paula Consorte REVEALS for the first time if it is TRUE that she did not want to live in Peru: what did she say?

What is happening between Ana Paula Consorte and Brunella Horna?

Ana Paula Consorte He surprised more than one when he spoke about Brunella Horna. The dancer emphatically ruled out having the intention of meeting Richard Acuña's wife and, in addition, called her a “liar.”

These words came after Brunella Horna realized that Ana Paula supported a comment from a follower where they asked her not to establish a friendship with the businesswoman, since there was convenience involved.

“No (I have met her), not with that girl. “She speaks many things that are not true,” he sentenced.

For their part, Brunella Horna's colleagues on the 'América hoy' program offered their support to Horna. Janet Barboza even dared to tell an anecdote that the model told her, which marked the first friction between her and the Brazilian.

#Paolo #Guerrero #Ana #Paula #Consorte #celebrated #year #son #Paolo #André #style