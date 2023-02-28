Paolo Guerrero’s girlfriend showed her advanced state of pregnancy through her social networks.

Ana Paula ConsortePaolo Guerrero’s partner, taught in his Instagram how far along your pregnancy is through suggestive photos. As recalled, the Brazilian has accompanied the striker of the team on his journey in the Argentine league, for which both reside in Buenos Aires. In addition, the model began to rumor what the sex of the fourth child of the “Predator” would be, which is not yet known. In addition, she showed her medical checks pointing to the intravenous that she had to receive the iron.

What did Ana Paula publish on her networks?

The dancer began by sharing photos in which she proudly showed her state of pregnancy and herself in the gynecological consultation where an iron intravenous was placed. While waiting at the Otamendi sanatorium in Buenos Aires, she began to play with her followers if Paolo’s fourth child is a boy or a girl. That’s when she began to upload various theories from her fans, who mentioned that she was a woman because of the size of her belly. Later, she was seen enjoying her vacation in Puerto Madero.

Ana Paula at her pregnancy control. Photo: Instagram capture/Ana Paula Consorte See also Verónica Linares: why did you think you couldn't be a mother and how did you decide to have your first child?

How is Ana Paula Consorte’s relationship with Doña Peta, her mother-in-law?

After the interview given by Doña Peta, mother of Paolo Guerrero, in which she preferred not to answer questions about her son’s new romance and spoke well of her ex-daughter-in-law Alondra García Miró; Regarding this, the model indicated: “I’m not surprised, everyone says what they want and what they understand as correct. I’m happy with Paolo, that’s what matters.” Also, regarding the relationship with his mother-in-law, he stated: “I do not have much contact with Doña Peta, she is a very dear person and she treated me very well when we were together, like Paolo’s family, brothers, uncles and cousins ​​” .

What does Ana Paula Consorte study?

Although she started as a dancer, she has expressed that she has been studying Law and only has a few online courses to finish her career. Her goal is not to dedicate herself to working as an influencer on Instagram, but she wants to focus on practicing law.

How old is Paolo Guerrero and what is the age difference with Ana Paula Consorte?

Paolo was born on January 1, 1984 and is 39 years old, while, although the exact date of Ana Paula’s birth is not known, it is known that she came into the world in 1992, so there would be a difference of approximately eight years.