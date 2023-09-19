Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Wednesday 20 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are about to face some fiery days, the Moon will soon begin an important transit and will guarantee you great advantages from now on throughout the week! After two years of reflection and waiting (2021 and 2002), between now and 2024 the watchword will be “restart” and the desire to get involved without limits will grow.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 20 September 2023), new resources are arriving, good news especially for those who have had economic problems. The Moon in opposition has recently generated some discomfort, primarily a lot of tiredness, and some are still a little under pressure but it won’t last long. Interesting sky regarding private relationships.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the day will start in an interesting way but in the afternoon you may have to deal with problems and tensions. You should understand what torments you and why you can’t be calm. Also avoid staying up late and dedicate the right amount of time to rest!

CANCER

Dear Cancer, you are experiencing a period of recovery, but try not to isolate yourself from the rest of the world. Your melancholic streak pulsates a lot but try to share your feelings with others. You need protection in love.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 20 September 2023), a calm and positive day awaits you, now you can breathe a little after hours of confusion; your combative and courageous nature will lead you to continuous battles, even when perhaps there is no such need. Now you have great responsibilities and you have to work hard to achieve results.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the Moon in good aspect makes you have clear ideas for the future: ideas and solutions are slowly arriving that will help you a lot. The only problem could arise if you have to do everything yourself…

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Taurus: new resources arriving, good news especially for those who have had economic problems.

