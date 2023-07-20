Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 20 July 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Thursday 20 July 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, be careful because love is a bit subdued and there could also be controversies with your partner. At work you really want to get involved and you will be able to show everyone your worth.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 20 July 2023), if in recent days you have met someone who made your heart beat, then throw yourself. At work you have many goals, pursue them with all your dedication. Interesting news coming soon.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, if you have just met someone new don’t let them get away because they could be the right person. Heaven speaks of love so don’t lock yourself in the house but spend time with your partner. At work you have good ideas, share them with your bosses without fear.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you have to make a decision as soon as possible in love and stop always keeping the foot in two shoes. You have so many doubts and you don’t know if you still have feelings for your partner. At work there are changes to be faced with strength and determination.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Thursday 20 July 2023), heaven promises very well in love so if you’ve been in a couple for a long time you could think about living together or getting married. In general, the stars give beautiful emotions so spend more time with your partner. An opportunity for radical change comes at work and you can’t wait.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you could have the meeting of your life so don’t stay at home but go out. At work, learn to make yourself heard with bosses and colleagues and express your ideas. Maybe someone will try to put a spoke in your wheels, but you go straight on your way.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JULY 20, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: an encounter could change your life.

