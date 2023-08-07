Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 7 August 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, monday 7 August 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this time of year you are looking for new emotions and new loves. So excellent news for you since in the next few days new encounters and new loves will be favoured, which will make you forget the monotony that you hate so much.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 7 August 2023), excellent news for many of you born under this sign. Over the next few hours you will have a lot of energy on your side. Things will tend to improve more and more throughout the week.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, this week that starts now will be a week for you to forget or in any case one that will make you regret the past one… The disagreements will mainly concern the relationship with your partner or friends… Try not to overdo it, bite your tongue if necessary…

CANCER

Dear Cancers, some too much tension with your partner or family is possible. As for work, you still have to fix a project, especially if you work in a team. In this month of August the energies are starting to wane.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 7 August 2023), excellent news both in terms of love, health and work. A feeling may even arise suddenly. In short, a crackling day is expected for you in all senses.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, try to be less perfectionist and fussy so that discussions with family and friends will also ease. All these discussions will then bring aches and pains to your stomach and intestines… What’s the point? Relax.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, AUGUST 7, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: excellent news both as regards love, health and work.

