Paola Ruíz is going through a difficult time after announcing the death of his mother on social networks. The remembered figure of the national show used her Instagram account to break the sad news and received the support of all her followers. Some famous people even took the time to leave various messages of comfort to the businesswoman.

Paola Ruíz announces the death of her mother

Paola Ruiz, who left the entertainment industry several years ago to focus on her career as a businesswoman, surprised her fans by sharing a photograph with her mother and confirmed her death. The death would have occurred in the early hours of Friday, March 15. “I love you, mommy, fly high”, reads in the text of the image.

According to the remembered 'Cocotera', the photograph was recently taken on her mother's last birthday. “This photo is from a few days ago (…) from your birthday and you're not here today, what a pain.”

Paola Ruíz confirmed the death of her mother. Photo: Instagram

What was Paola's emotional message for her mother?

In addition to the photograph, Paola Ruíz took a few minutes to write an emotional farewell message to her mother and stated that she wished everything was just a bad dream.

“Only hours passed and I still don't believe it, I don't want to accept it, I still think it's a bad dream that I want to wake up from. Why did you leave is the question I ask myself a thousand times mom. I love you with all my being,” the dancer wrote and accompanied her publication with several emojis of a person crying.

The actress opened her heart and explained that she is not going through a good time: “I feel like you are taking a part of me, I don't know how to let you go, why? I'm devastated, I can't handle this strong pain, I wish that “It's all a bad dream,” he said.

Famous people support Paola

Following the news, several entertainment figures, such as Leysi Suárez, Karla Tarazona, Melissa Klug, Evelyn Vela and Mónica Cabrejos, expressed their solidarity with Paola in this difficult time and sent her words of support and comfort.

“My beautiful Pao, it is difficult to assimilate the departure of a mother, my most sincere condolences to you and your entire family, it is time to apply the strength that a mother leaves us, take care of yourself. Your mother is in a better place, full of peace , a lot of friendly strength,” wrote Suárez, who at the beginning of this year also suffered the loss of his mother.

“My deepest condolences, friend. May God give you comfort and keep you in his holy glory,” Tarazona wrote. For her part, Grace Becerra sent him a message of calm: “God rest your mom in her holy glory, I have no words to describe the pain you must feel, millions of blessings, now you have an angel watching over you from heaven.” .