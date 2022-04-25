There is a great chill between Luciano Spalletti and Aurelio De Laurentiis. Blame for the sensational comeback suffered against Empoli. “The best coach I’ve worked with”, as the ADL himself defined him in December, now he is no longer certain of continuing his adventure in Campania: the decision to bring Insigne and his teammates to retire underlines the evident problems of the team, too weak from a character point of view to get to the bottom of the championship fight. The break between the president and the coach, however, would not represent a novelty for the Certaldo coach who, during his career, has often combined clashes and misunderstandings with managers and players in the course of his career.