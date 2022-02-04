“Marco wasn’t alone the night he died, there were two escorts with him.” Marco Pantani’s mother, Tonina Belletti, is convinced of this and told the police of the investigative unit of the Rimini operational department.

The woman remained three and a half hours in the provincial command headquarters, resentful in the context of the new file of the Rimini Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has already filed two investigations, the last in 2015, always arriving at the same conclusion and that is that the sample of cycling died, on February 14, 2004 in the Le Rose residence, from an overdose of drugs and drugs. The dossier is still today, even after the new testimony, arranged on model 45, which is used to register a dossier in the register of acts that do not constitute crime reports.