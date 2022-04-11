Leon, Guanajuato.- The National Action Party through the State Steering Committee of Guanajuato denounced on social networks, hauling and irregularities in several municipalities, during the Mandate Revocation Consultation in Guanajuato. In addition, a complaint was filed with the Specialized Prosecutor for the Attention of Electoral Crimes (FEPADE).

Before the exercise that will define whether the President of the United Mexican States, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will continue to lead the nation or not, the National Action Party in Guanajuato accused bad practices. The municipalities denounced by the PAN where the transportation of people, mainly older adults, was allegedly carried out are: Apaseo el Alto, Irapuato, Xichú, Salamanca, San Felipe, Salvatierra, Celaya, Tarandacuao, Juventino Rosas, Jaral del Progreso and Tarimoro.

Read more: The Mandate Revocation Consultation organized by the INE in León, Guanajuato began, local and foreign citizens attended to vote

According to the complaint via social networks by the PAN in Guanajuato, the haulers were taken through sprinter-type trucks, to the polls, mostly older adults and women boarded the vehicles. In social networks of the blue and white party, videos were attached.

The complaint filed with the FEPADEwas recorded on folio 2200028143-E0FC9C and code D30AAD due to the alleged transportation of people in the Las Margaritas neighborhood of the City of Leon, Guanajuatoin box 1623, reported the PAN in Guanajuato.

So far this is the information available, authorities of the PAN León Municipal Steering Committee commented that they will provide more information in a few hours.