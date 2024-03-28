He Councilor Arnulfo García Figueroawho represents the National Action Party (BREAD) in the municipality of Cotija de la Paz, Michoacán, has missing Since last March 7, it was until yesterday, March 27, that the Attorney General's Office of the State of Michoacán (FGE) issued its search card requesting the community's help to provide any information that may help locate him.

Arnulfo García Figueroa was last seen in the San Felipe neighborhood of Cotija of Peace, during the early hours of March 7. Since then, there is no knowledge of his whereabouts.

The official report of the disappearance of the PAN councilor It was only presented on March 27, which means that almost 20 days passed before the search protocols began.

He councilor The missing person was last seen wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt and black jeans.

Until now, the mayor of CotijaYolanda Sánchez Figueroa, has not made public statements about the disappearance of Arnulfo García Figueroa.

Through social networks, the community is asked to provide any information that may help find the whereabouts of Arnulfo García Figueroa.

If you know anything or have information to find the whereabouts of the counciloryou can contact the FGE directly at 800-614-23-23 or send a message to any of their social networks.