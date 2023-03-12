The president of the National Action Party (PAN), Marko Cortés Mendoza, urged President Andrés Manuel López Obrador this Sunday to recognize the failure of your security policy already resume collaboration with the DEA against drug trafficking to avoid further increasing human losses in both countries.

Otherwise, you could face the possibility of be charged in the future close in the United States for his indolence against organized crimeas it happened with Genaro Garcia Lunawarned the national leader of the PAN.

He pointed out that López Obrador should listen to what the United States Attorney General, Merrick Garland, and the director of the DEA, Anne Migram, say.

He said that a few weeks ago Migram complained to the United States Senate about insufficient cooperation from Mexico in the exchange of information on fentanyl and chemical precursors.

Cortés harshly criticized the security policy of President López Obrador, and pointed out that the Mexican president was subdued during the bilateral meeting with the president of the United States, Joe Bidensince it agreed to receive all deported non-Mexican migrants without receiving anything in return.

This, in the opinion of Cortés Mendoza, demonstrates the failure of López Obrador in terms of security and his resignation from the duty to defend the governed.

According to the PAN leader, government analysts and the US Congress are aware that the results of the López Obrador government are much worse than in the past.

The current administration is the bloodiest and most permissive in the modern history of Mexico, and the “hugs” policy represents a resignation from the duty to defend the life and patrimony of the governed, he said.

Cortés Mendoza pointed out that the official data is visible and that analysts do not need to carry out intelligence work to verify it.

In the five most violent years in Mexico’s recent history, four are under López Obrador. Furthermore, in the last 23 years, There has not been a year in which more crimes have been registered than in this six-year termpointed out the PAN leader.

The PAN leader cited alarming figures: The country is close to 150,000 intentional homicides due to criminal violencel, an unfortunate historical record compared to previous governments.

Cortés Mendoza also mentioned that, according to official United States statistics, between 2019 and 2021 there were 269,128 deaths from drug overdose, not counting intentional homicides related to their sale and trafficking.

In this sense, López Obrador does not comply with his main obligation to guarantee the safety of Mexicans, and he should listen to what the United States Attorney General, Merrick Garland, and the director of the DEA, Anne Migram, say.

DEA and fentanyl

In early March, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Mexican government should do “much more” to combat trafficking in fentanyl, a synthetic drug responsible for the majority of overdose deaths on US soil.

During an appearance before the US Senate, Garland declared that fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than morphine, is manufactured in Mexico from precursors imported from China and trafficked to the United States.

“They are helping us, but they could do much more. I have no doubt about this,” stressed the attorney general, who denounced that the Mexican cartels of Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación are the main responsible for the “horrible epidemic” of fentanyl that they suffer. the United States, which killed more than 100,000 people last year.

Garland did not oppose the State Department’s declaration of these gangs as terrorist organizations, but stressed that the United States needs the collaboration of the Mexican government to combat them.

In this sense, the attorney general stated that the State Department must calculate the “consequences” that taking a measure like this would have and recalled that both the Sinaloa Cartel and the CJNG have already been subject to other types of sanctions.

The DEA, the United States drug enforcement agency, last year seized enough doses of fentanyl to “kill all Americans,” Garland said during the appearance.

In addition, the attorney general acknowledged that the record number of deaths recorded last year shows that the strategy against fentanyl is not working sufficiently.