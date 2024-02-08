Pamela Franco continues in the public eye. After her high-profile breakup with Christian Domínguez due to infidelity, the former Alma Bella member is now being linked to Peruvian soccer player Christian Cueva. According to various evidence presented by his still wife, Pamela López, and Magaly Medina's program on ATV, both would have spent the New Year of 2019 together in Huanchaco. And, until recently, the singer and the forward would have seen each other in a nightclub in San Juan de Lurigancho.

Did Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva have a relationship?

Despite speculation and accusations by Pamela Lopez, a relationship between Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva has not been publicly confirmed. The program 'América hoy' reported that Cueva was near Franco's house after a fight with López, but it was not verified that Franco was at his house in Chimbote at that time, since he was working in Lima.

Janet Barboza revealed that Franco sought out Cueva's father to mediate the scandal, suggesting an attempt by Franco to calm the situation.​. Additionally, it was discovered that Cueva had a particular interest in Franco's music, especially a song he frequently played on YouTube, which was found by López on Cueva's phone.

What happened between Pamela Franco and Pamela López?

Pamela Lopez, who is the wife of Christian Cueva, had a confrontation with Pamela Franco due to suspicions of an extramarital relationship between her and the soccer player. Magaly Medina, on her program, revealed a phone call between López and Franco, in which López questioned the interpreter about how she knew Cueva and why she had received a bank deposit from him.

In this call, Pamela López expressed her frustration and confusion about the relationship between Franco and her husband, and questioned her about how Franco knew Cueva if there was no bond that united them. On the other hand, Franco denied having any type of relationship with Cueva beyond the professional and insisted that it had nothing to do with him.

What are the heights of Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva?

The news of the alleged relationship between Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva has generated opinions against the singer on social networks. Even Franco's stay on the program 'Consume Perú' would be in danger, as various sources from the channel revealed to Panamericana Televisión. In addition to these comments, there was a question that caught the Peruvians: their heights.

Pamela Franco measures 163 centimeters, while Christian Cueva is 1.69, approximately. Thus, the national team is 6 centimeters ahead of the interpreter of 'Don't suffer anymore'.