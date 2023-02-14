Defenders who attack, wingers who push, interchangeable positions and aggression: many points in common

Atalanta and Monza are the teams of the moment. The Goddess broke the bank at the Olimpico and after the misstep with Sassuolo she got back on track to the Champions League by returning to the goal machine of good times: 24 goals in 9 games after the break. Monza was infallible in 2023: they are still unbeaten and by winning their last three away games – including the one at Juventus – they got closer to the European zone. As? Playing like Atalanta. Not the very latest version, because the Goddess has changed in the last year and continues to do so, but interpreting the same principles. And it is no coincidence: because Raffaele Palladino is one of Gian Piero Gasperini’s pupils. The lessons started a long time ago. In fact, the Monza coach was a Gasp striker already in the Juventus youth team at the beginning of his career, then for two seasons in that Genoa which also included Juric, his current assistant Paro, Thiago Motta, Bocchetti. And he also had some repetitions in Crotone and Genoa right from Juric. See also David Ospina, tremendous save in the game against Atalanta, video

The extra man — The Gasp’s most fruitful lesson, actually little followed by others, concerns the use of central defenders. Not only used for protection but rather called to a proactive role, almost as mezzaali and raiders: their advances allow Atalanta to have an extra man when they attack. Toloi is the most significant example, the excellent and versatile Scalvini the freshest product. Palladino applies the same method: it is common practice to see Izzo (Juric school), Marlon or Caldirola in very advanced positions, to give a contribution in building the quadrilaterals on the sides or even in the opponent’s area.

Aggression and possession — Of course, the most distinctive traits of Gasperini’s teams remain the intensity and aggressiveness in man-on-man marking. In this sense, Juric is the most faithful pupil: Turin, like Verona before, is the most ferocious in hunting for the ball and opponents. Monza is less furious even if its defenders chase the opposing attackers even in areas very far from the area. Palladino is closer to Gasp in the way he develops the attack. And here we must distinguish. This season’s Atalanta is a little different from the dominant one of recent years: Gasperini has started the championship with a more “conservative” attitude. The explosion of Lookman and Hojlund allowed him to set up a more direct and vertical team. The Goddess is only 13th for ball possession. Monza, on the other hand, is third, behind Napoli and Fiorentina. Palladino likes having the ball, maneuvering it, like Atalanta did with the Ilicic, the Gomez, the Muriel. He does it with two more technical midfielders and less bludgeoners and with the contribution of the wingers who push and close towards the area: Ciurria who squeezes from the right is like Maehle or Zappacosta from left to center in the Dea, Carlos Augusto is the winger- goalscorer like Gosens. See also Monza overwhelms Trento and is alone at the top of the standings

Total football — The definitive trait d’union is Matteo Pessina, who passed from the Gasp chair to the Palladino laboratory. With the same “Dutch” inspiration. What brings Monza closer to Atalanta is in fact the mobile interpretation of the game system (however very similar). The exchange of positions is in fact a constant. Both in movements during the match and in use: Pessina midfielder or attacking midfielder, Ciurria winger or attacking midfielder, while Atalanta have a battery of midfielders who can play further up front or further back depending on the circumstances. In Rome, for example, Koopmeiners played as an attacking midfielder with Ederson further back, Pasalic can do the same, De Roon can climb into the back three. Dutch, not by chance: the school from which Maestro Gasp moved.

