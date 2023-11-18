The Palestinian Minister of Health added:

Displaced people, patients and medical staff were evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital at gunpoint.

The death toll reached more than 11,500 in Gaza and 212 in the West Bank.

We demand that premature babies be transferred to hospitals in the West Bank and abroad.

Al-Kaila said on Friday that those in the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City are living “terrifying days” due to the siege and incursion practiced by the Israeli army.

The Palestinian Minister of Health revealed that there are 10,000 people inside the complex, including 7,000 displaced people, about 1,200 medical staff, and 1,200 patients, most of whom are in serious condition, including premature babies.

She described the situation in Al-Shifa Hospital as “very difficult inside the hospital because there is no water to drink and no food to feed the medical staff, patients, or displaced people.”

According to the minister, the largest medical complex in the impoverished besieged Gaza Strip is devoid of anything, explaining: “There is no medicine, no electricity, and no fuel needed to run the generators, which makes things even more difficult.”