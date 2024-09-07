The agency said that 8 Palestinians were killed and 15 were injured in an Israeli attack on the tents of displaced people inside the Halima al-Sadia School in Jabalia al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.

Five dead people arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, after they died as a result of an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house west of Al-Nuseirat camp.

The Zeitoun neighborhood witnessed huge explosions as a result of bombing operations carried out by Israeli forces in the area southeast of the neighborhood.

Israeli forces also targeted a house in the Qaa al-Qurain area, south of Khan Yunis, resulting in deaths and injuries.

An Israeli bombardment targeted a residential building in the Al-Nasr area, west of Gaza City, killing and wounding a number of citizens, including children.

A missile strike targeting a residential apartment in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, north of Gaza City, also resulted in the death of a child and the transfer of a number of wounded to the city’s Baptist Hospital, according to what paramedics reported.

In the central Gaza Strip, Israeli airstrikes targeted an apartment in the Bureij camp, killing 5 citizens and wounding 10 others, including children, according to Palestinian Red Crescent paramedics.

The injured were transferred to Al-Awda Hospital in Al-Nuseirat camp for treatment.