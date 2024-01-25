Confirmed! 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' will soon premiere its new season where it will bring together various duos to turn the cooking stations upside down. During the commercial break, Latina took the opportunity to surprise the Peruvian viewers and showed the 8 celebrities who will be divided into four groups to demonstrate who are the best chefs in national entertainment. We tell you all the details in this note.

Who are the couples that will participate in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities x2'?

In a fun spot, they presented confirmed couples: the comedians Damián and el Toyo; from the United States, sisters Josetty and Génesis Hurtado; the couple of the moment, Pancho Cavero and Ximena Díaz; and last but not least, the actors of the sensation novel: Joaquín Escobar and Rodrigo Sánchez Patiño.

Until the end of this note, only these four couples have been known, but it is expected that between Saturday and Monday of next week the other celebrities competing for the program's pot of gold will be known.

The actors of 'Dad in Trouble' will test their skills in the kitchen. Photo: Latina See also Morat in Venezuela 2024: when does ticket sales start and what is the price?

Ximena Díaz and Pancho Cavero will put their love to the burn test. Photo: Latina

Damián and Toyo will add the pinch of humor that characterizes the program. Photo: Latina

The Hurtado sisters will leave behind luxuries to dedicate themselves 100% to cooking. Photo: Latina

When does the new season of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' premiere?

In the same promotional video, Latin Television confirmed that the new season of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities x2' will air next Monday, February 5, at 7:45 pm

At the moment, in the current edition 'La revancha', Tilsa Lozano is the only one who has advanced to the final stage of the competition. The other participants continue competing and giving their best effort to have their revenge and be the next successor to Mónica Zevallos, Mariella Zanetti, Natalia Salas and Ricardo Rondón.