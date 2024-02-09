.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

Pagans presents the Huayra R Evoa new open-top hypercar that enhances the program experience Art on the track. The engine is the same as the Huayra Rbut updated and boosted by 50 HP, bringing the power of the Evo to 900 HP and 770 Nm of couple.

Pagani Huayra R Evo hypercar with 900 HP

The strategic partnership between Pagani and HWA AG led to the development of the powerful engine V12-R Evo to unleash the full potential of the track-ready Hypercar.

Pagani Huayra R Evo front

With a power of 900 HP and a maximum torque of 770 Nm, the Huayra R Evo is designed to have extreme performance on the track up to the red line of 9,200 rpm.

The HWA AG and Pagani team worked on key components such as the intake manifold, the camshafts and the calibration of the engine control unit to optimize suction and improve overall performance.

The six-speed sequential gearboxdeveloped in collaboration with HWA AG, guarantees maximum gear engagement precision, reduced shifting times and a light weight of only 80 kgstructurally integrating with the chassis to maximize the architectural effectiveness of the car.

The Huayra R Evo features several design features visible at a glance: a compact front and aerodynamically efficient with sophisticated air ducts for cooling, one extended splitter and row of flicks on the hood that increase downforce on the front axle.

Pagani Huayra R Evo side

The sinuous beltline and slim sills on the front bonnet optimize airflow and cooling of the front wheel arches, while the elongated rear section incorporates a central fin stabilizer and a rear extractor to improve aerodynamics. The bodywork is made with carbon fiberwhich increases rigidity by 38% without increasing weight, improving both the aesthetic appearance and structural performance of the car.

The long tail setup and the lengthening of the extractor and the rear hood lead to a complete aerodynamic overhaul of the vehicle. Every line and surface is designed to maximize the aerodynamic loadwith a 45% increase in downforce and a 21% increase in efficiency.

Spoiler, exhaust, rear extractor

The balanced weight distribution al 45% – 55% and the management strategies of the sophisticated active aerodynamics ensure stability in all driving conditions. The open roof contributes to increasing aerodynamic efficiency, generating an additional 5% of vertical load on both the front and rear axles.

Carbon monocoque

The monocoque of the Huayra R Evo, integrating lightweight elements such as the safety cage and seat structures, uses advanced technologies such as Carbo-Titanium HP62-G2 and the Carbo-Triax HP62 to minimize weight. The interior features six-point seat belts and seats with fire-retardant upholstery, while the cockpit offers forward visibility and an elegant design.

Pagani Huayra R Evo seen from above

The Huayra R Evo can be customized with a driver's seat right or left, maintaining Pagani's distinctive exclusivity and craftsmanship. Attention to safety and beauty, following the principle “Art and Science”characterizes the Huayra R Evo project.

Pagani Huayra R Evo, suspension characteristics

The Huayra R Evo inherits the advanced kinematics and geometry of the suspension group developed specifically for the Huayra R, also integrating a heave damper as a significant novelty. The suspensions a double overlapping triangleswith coil springs and electronically controlled active shock absorbers, ensure effective transmission of the Pagani V12-R Evo's power and unprecedented driving precision.

Pagani Huayra R Evo V12 engine

L'elastokinematics evolved allows for better recovery of camber and optimized dynamic convergence, ensuring ideal tire grip in every situation. Connected to the active aerodynamics system, the suspension system gives a suitable response in all driving conditions, guaranteeing precise and predictable behaviour.

Brakes and wheels

The Pagani Huayra R Evo is equipped with the high-performance braking system Brembowhich provides new CCM-R carbon-ceramic discs self-ventilated and racing pads. The front brake system features a 100% increase in the surface area of ​​the ventilation channels in the discs and a 14% increase in the contact area between disc and pads, improving stability under load and durability of the disc.

The new CCM-Rs have better thermal conductivity and maximum braking power thanks to the carbon-ceramic matrix used in the world of competitions, guaranteeing greater stability, reduced operating temperatures and longer overall durability.

Pagani Huayra R Evo, Huayra R Evo

The Huayra R Evo also uses tyres P Zero Slick specifically developed by Pirelli Motorsport and Pagani Automobili. The tires are available in versions Dry and Wetdesigned to guarantee optimal grip and performance in every situation, allowing the car to excel on any surface.

Photo Pagani Huayra R Evo

Pagani Huayra R Evo TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

POWER : 900 HP (662 kW) at 8,750 rpm

: 900 HP (662 kW) at 8,750 rpm COUPLE : 770 Nm from 5,800 to 8,200 rpm

: 770 Nm from 5,800 to 8,200 rpm MOTOR : Pagani V12-R Evo, 6.0 liter, 12-cylinder naturally aspirated V in central longitudinal position at 60°

: Pagani V12-R Evo, 6.0 liter, 12-cylinder naturally aspirated V in central longitudinal position at 60° EXCHANGE : 6-speed sequential gearbox plus reverse with front engagement and 3-disc sintered metal racing clutch

: 6-speed sequential gearbox plus reverse with front engagement and 3-disc sintered metal racing clutch TRANSMISSION : Rear-wheel Drive

: Rear-wheel Drive CHASSIS : Monocoque with integrated seats in Carbo-Titanium HP62 G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62, with front and rear tubular frame in CrMo steel alloy

: Monocoque with integrated seats in Carbo-Titanium HP62 G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62, with front and rear tubular frame in CrMo steel alloy SUSPENSIONS : Front and rear independent double wishbone suspension in forged aluminum alloy, coil springs and electronically controlled shock absorbers with additional heave damper per axle

: Front and rear independent double wishbone suspension in forged aluminum alloy, coil springs and electronically controlled shock absorbers with additional heave damper per axle BRAKES : Brembo CCM-R ventilated discs 410×38 mm front with 6-piston monolithic calipers, 390×34 mm rear with 6-piston monolithic calipers

: Brembo CCM-R ventilated discs 410×38 mm front with 6-piston monolithic calipers, 390×34 mm rear with 6-piston monolithic calipers CIRCLES : Monolithic forged aluminum alloy with carbon fiber extractor, 19-inch front, 20-inch rear

: Monolithic forged aluminum alloy with carbon fiber extractor, 19-inch front, 20-inch rear TIRES : Pirelli P Zero Slick, Dry and Wet, front 280/680 R19 and rear 345/725 R20

: Pirelli P Zero Slick, Dry and Wet, front 280/680 R19 and rear 345/725 R20 DRY WEIGHT : 1,060 kg

: 1,060 kg DIMENSIONS : Length: 5,180 mm; width: 2,077 mm; height: 1,164 mm; wheelbase: 2,792 mm

: Length: 5,180 mm; width: 2,077 mm; height: 1,164 mm; wheelbase: 2,792 mm FULL SPEED: 350 km/h

