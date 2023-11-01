‘Paco’ Bazan was interviewed by journalist Mario Palacios for his television channel Youtube and surprised by revealing what relationship he has with Christian Meier. The television host expressed all his admiration for the singer and admitted that he wanted to be an actor, inspired by Meier. This news was more disseminated thanks to the Instarándula web portal. Let us remember that the interpreter of ‘The Fox’ recently joined the married ranks after meeting through a report from Magaly Medinawhich generated a stir in the Peruvian environment.

What link does ‘Paco’ Bazán and Christian Meier have?

They are family. Paco Bazán said that he maintains a blood relationship with Christian Meier: is his cousin. The television presenter explained how they are related.

“I admire Christian a lot and I love him, we are cousins ​​and close, very close, because my grandmother is his grandfather’s sister, at that level of closeness. My father was Gladys’ first cousin, so there has always been a lot of hugs, a lot of family communion, the Zender surname,” Bazán commented.

What did ‘Paco’ Bazán say about his future?

‘Paco’ Bazan He was grateful to God for the opportunities and said that he is discovering his purpose in life. “God actually told me: ‘This is yours and I want you in the front row here’, I’m just discovering the purpose, I think he prepared me all this time so that now I am in this place,” he said.

Christian Meier and his wife

Christian Meier He decided to marry Andrea Bosio away from the cameras and reflectors. In fact, the information about her wedding was leaked by a former friend of hers. Her current spouse, whom she is many years apart from, has aroused the curiosity of hundreds of Peruvians and they are interested in learning more about her. Therefore, here we tell you.

Andrea Bosio She is a professional in Communications and Marketing, as can be seen from her LinkedIn profile, where she also mentions that she completed a diploma in Marketing at the Peruvian Institute of Advertising. Her professional career has focused on the fashion and beauty sector, collaborating with brands such as Mazzarri, a footwear company, and for almost four years with Belcorp, the multinational that owns the brands L’Bel, Ésika and Cyzone.

As a consumer engagement analyst, Andrea Bosio is responsible for managing relationships with influencers, celebrities and public relations agencies at Belcorp. Thus, her romantic relationship of almost two years with Christian Meier would have arisen from the work relationship that the actor has with Ésika, as reported by Magaly Medina.