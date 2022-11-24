Thursday, November 24, 2022
Pacho Benitez: the iconic Risaraldense sports journalist dies

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 24, 2022
in Sports
Pacho Benitez

Pacho Benitez was one of the iconic voices of the sport.

Pacho Benitez was one of the iconic voices of the sport.

The narrator from Risaraldo apparently came with health problems. Colleagues confirmed the news.

One of the most representative voices of national sport has just passed away this Wednesday night. The news of the death of Francisco ‘Pacho’ Benitez was confirmed at the end of the match between Pereira vs Millonarios.

News in development

