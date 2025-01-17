The last time Pablo López stepped foot in ‘El Hormiguero’ he did so to share a very special anniversary: ​​the tenth anniversary of the release of his first solo album. Almost a year after his last visit, the artist from Malaga returned to the program Antenna 3, putting the finishing touch to the week on the night of Thursday, January 16. In his seventeenth time as a guest in the format, López presented his new song, ‘The functionn’.

The ‘single’ is the epilogue to the celebration of ten years since their debut album. «It may seem like little, but a lot of things have happened. And I wanted to somehow return to that world where no doors are opened to you,” the singer and composer began explaining. Pursuing that idea, he reunited with the group with which he started in music, Rar Childeither. Together they gave shape to the song that they never released, a composition from 16 years ago.

Motos wanted to know how it ended and what reaction they had when he contacted them again. «The end was not a party. Each one set out on their own path, luckily, everything went well. I picked up the phone with some fear, but after everything I’ve experienced in these years I really wanted to see them from the eyes of the three of us who were in a rehearsal room and had nothing. Tell them everything and share, because sharing is living,” the guest explained.

Going back to the times of Rar Childo, López related an anecdote that illustrates very well the fatigue he went through during the first stage of his career. «There are three of us, plus two musicians who accompanied us. At a concert in Vigo four people came to see us. That is to say, there were more people on stage than in the audience. We have experienced many situations, although always from desire.









Motos was also interested in whether or not he earned money with his colleagues. Between laughs, the artist pointed out to make it very clear “we are still paying for the first album.” “We mortgage ourselves up to our eyebrows,” he said. But always without losing hope, “thinking in big leaps.” «You go into a beautiful garden full of brambles and things thinking about the end of the film. What we didn’t know is that this movie had no ending. Dreaming is beautiful,” he reflected.

From playing London Underground to recording at Abbey Road

That’s why he fondly remembers the time he played on the London Underground. Even though the most he gained in a day was 12 pounds, “that day I thought I Mick Jagger». Now, however, when he travels to the English capital he can afford to record his songs in the legendary Abbey Road studio. A temple of music that, although it inspires him a lot, “is very expensive”: about 4,000 pounds a day. In the place that gives title to the eleventh album of the Beatles He also composed with Rafael for ‘Victory’, one of the last works of Linares.

At the mention of the artist, Motos was logically interested in knowing his state of health. «I talk to him a lot, at this moment not so much. He is a victory of a person, of a human being, of strength, of everything. I see him excited, with a lot of desire,” he commented. Pablo Lopez. And remarkably moved, he highlighted his “incredible ability, he is motivating, he is absolutely inspiring and an example in many things.”

For a year and a half they worked side by side every day to write ‘Victory’. Every evening at five o’clock, RafaelHe arrived at the man from Malaga. «Of the two, the older was me. The present with which he speaks is overwhelming. I have not seen anyone conjugate any verb in the present tense the way Mr. Martos does. So, I can only tell you that I see him excited, in the present and with tremendous strength,” he concluded.