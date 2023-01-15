Miss Universe, the most prestigious beauty pageant in the world, has been full of unforgettable moments in its 72-year history. One of the strangest and most striking was carried out by the Russian Oxana Fedorova, Miss Universe 2002. Why? To this day, Fedorova is the only winner of the contest who has been dismissed or has resigned from his positiona fact that has not been repeated in the history of the contest.

What happened to the ex-beauty queen? HERE we tell you.

Miss Universe: who is Oxana Fedorova?

Oxana Fedorova was born in Pskov, Russia, and was raised by her mother and maternal grandparents. In fact, it was her mother’s father who encouraged her to become a police officer .

Later, he attended the University of Saint Petersburg of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs to study law. At the same time, she worked as Investigator for the Transport Police.

Her maternal grandfather encouraged Oxana to become a police officer. Photo: Beauty Queens

Miss Universe 2002: why was she dethroned?

In 2001, she was declared the winner of Miss Russia, which led her to participate in the edition of Miss Universe 2002. Thus, on May 29, in Puerto Rico, Fedorova won the coveted crownbecoming the first and only Russian contestant to have won first place in the acclaimed competition.

But the joy was fleeting, since it was removed from office just four months later . Rumors say that the former Miss Universe was pregnant or contracted secret marriageactions that would prevent him from exercising his title.

On May 29, in Puerto Rico, Fedorova won the crown of Miss Universe 2002. Photo: El Universo

However, the president of the Miss Universe organization, Paula Shugart, said that the young model was dethroned because could not “fulfill her obligations” as queen.

Fedorova claimed that she herself had renounced the crown to focus on her academic life, since, at the time, she was a police officer and studying law. “I know that I will continue to be Miss Universe for Russian citizens and for myself”he claimed.

Oxana Fedorova: what does she do today?

Despite this event that could have slowed her down, Fedorova successfully defended her thesis in 2002 and, the following year, obtained her doctoral degree in civil law from the University of Saint Petersburg. Also, he continued his entertainment careerespecially on Russian television.

In 2011, got married with Andrei Borodin, a former agent of the Russian Federal Security Service and vice president of the Russian Boxing Federation, with whom he has two children.

Through their social mediaOxana Fedorova, 45, keeps her followers updated, who continues to charm them with her indisputable beauty.

Through her social networks, Oxana Fedorova, 45, keeps her followers updated. Photo: @fedorovaoksana/Instagram

How many crowns does Russia have in Miss Universe?

Thanks to the model’s participation in the Miss Universe contest in 2002, Russia got the only crown for the European country. Oxana Fedorova she had a short reign, which for many pageant specialists, does not count as a legitimate winner.

However, in Russia, they continue to consider her as Miss Universe.

When is Miss Universe 2022?

The grand finale of Miss Universe 2022 will take place on Saturday January 14, 2023. This will be the 71st edition in the history of this very important beauty event, which seeks to crown a new queen. You can enjoy it from 8:00 pm, Venezuelan time. This Wednesday, January 11 The Miss Universe preliminary competition begins. Do not miss it through the official YouTube channel of the organization.

Which country won the most Miss Universe crowns?

To date, the United States is the country with the most number of Miss Universe titles, with eight (1954, 1956, 1960, 1967, 1980, 1995, 1997 and 2012). It is followed by Venezuela, with seven crowns, and Puerto Rico, with five.