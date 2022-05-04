with videoDanny Makkelie received widespread praise for his performance in the semi-final of the Champions League between Villarreal and Liverpool (2-3), but could not count on compliments everywhere. Villarreal owner Fernando Roig Negueroles gave a sneer to the Dutch arbitrator afterwards.

Villarreal himself thought it was entitled to a penalty before half time, after Giovani Lo Celso was pushed hard to the ground by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson. “It was a scandalous decision,” he said after the game marca† ,,The referee was not of the level of this match. I really don’t see any other way you can rate this. The referee was terrible.”

Roig did not want to hide behind the penalty incident. ,,Because Liverpool were superior and perhaps should have won with a bigger score, but the arbitration does not fit the standard for these kinds of games. There were a few minor decisions that worked out in their favour. I am not angry and still proud that we have come this far, but it was a bad performance from Makkelie.” See also The Minister of Education of the Generalitat: "After the diagnosis we are making, more classes could be given in Catalan than now"

Not everyone agreed. In Mundo Deportivo, the Dutch referee received compliments. Everyone in the stadium was screaming for a penalty for Villarreal, but he was the only one who saw Lo Celso fall before the Liverpool goalkeeper torpedoed him.

Danny Blind echoed the words of the Spanish newspaper. The analyst was with Ziggo Sports praiseworthy. ,,Alisson went completely for the ball, he can’t dive under the ground. It looks like a penalty kick, but I don’t think it’s a penalty at all. Makkelie is in good shape and can therefore see it excellently,” said the former national team coach of Orange.





