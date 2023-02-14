Federal agents arrested this Tuesday the owner of an investigated Miami security company in relation to the assassination of the Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse, committed on July 7, 2021.

Venezuelan-American Antonio Intriago, owner of the security company CTU Security, investigated for possible links to the murder of Moïsewas arrested and is expected to appear this Tuesday in a South Florida court, as indicated by Joseph Tesmond, his lawyer, as reported by The New York Times.

Intriago had told the authorities in 2021, through his lawyers, that “he was the victim of a scheme to assume power in Haiti” that he was unaware of and that his company was contacted to provide security for a “humanitarian” infrastructure project in Haiti.

A group of 18 Colombians was captured in Port-au-Prince for the murder of Jovenel Moïse. Photo: Jean Marc Hervé Abélard / EFE

“I can confirm that Intriago was arrested this morning and has been in Miami during the course of the investigation,” Tesmond said, adding that his client “intends to plead not guilty at his bail hearing this afternoon,” the newspaper said.

Colombian-American Arcángel Pretel Ortiz, a partner of Intriago, was also arrested today.

Intriago’s company, CTU Security, based in Doral, near Miami, recruited about twenty former Colombian soldiers who assaulted the house of the Haitian president on the night of his assassination.

The lawyer Tesmond also confirmed to the newspaper the arrest of Walter Veintemilla, a United States citizen and a financier living in Florida who allegedly loaned $172,000 to CTU Security to finance its operations in Haiti.

Last January 31 four detainees for the murder of Moïse were made available to the federal authorities of the United States to respond to charges related to his alleged participation in the assassination.

The four were transferred to Miami from Haiti, where they were detained, to stand trial on, among other charges, conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping, in connection with the murder of Moïse at his residence outside Port-au-Prince, the capital of the Antillean country.

The detainees are Haitian-Americans James Solages, 37; Joseph Vincent, 57, and Christian Sannon, 54, as well as the Colombian Germán Alejandro Rivera García, 44 years old.

They are the Colombians who are accused of having participated in the assassination of the president of Haiti.

The four join three other detainees who are also in US custody for their alleged involvement in the plot to assassinate Moïse.

According to the US federal prosecutor’s office, with the exception of Rivera, the other three detainees lived in South Florida, where the largest community of Haitians in the US is based. and in April 2021 they met to discuss how to promote a change in the Presidency of the Caribbean nation.

After the meeting, a list was drawn up with the necessary equipment and weapons “for the regime change operation” in Haiti, including rifles, machine guns, tear gas, grenades, ammunition and bulletproof vests.

On July 7, 2021 A heavily armed squad entered the home of President Moïse and shot him to death, an assassination that has since unleashed a period of gang violence and strong political instability in the Caribbean country.

EFE

