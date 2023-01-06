“There is an indispensable violence: violence against violence.” André Maurois

The first thing is to applaud the Army that has finally managed to recapture Ovidio Guzmán. On the previous Black Thursday, October 17, 2019, the son of the chapo guzman was also arrested in culiacanwhich unleashed a wave of violence that led the government to release the detainee. The army, however, did not remove his finger from the line. In the early hours of this Thursday, January 5, he apprehended the drug trafficker again, although once again there was a violent reaction.

group members The Minors, or the Chapitos, perhaps they thought that the government would back down again, like in 2019, and release Ovid. But not. In fact, the capture of 2019 seemed the product of chance; there was no coordination between the National Guard and the armed forces. On the contrary, yesterday the operation appears to have been carefully planned. defense secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval stated that it was the product of six months of reconnaissance work and that it involved coordination work between the National Guard and the command of the Ninth Military Zone of Culiacán.

The group the minors responded with blockades and armed attacks on culiacan and other places in the state. There was even a violent raid on the Culiacan airport, where an Aeroméxico plane received bullet wounds. Apparently the criminals wanted to prevent Ovid out of town. The detainee, however, had already been transferred from the point of detention to the Mexico City in military aircraft. In the capital he was presented before the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime, FENDO.

Ovidio’s arrest confirms that the policy of hugs and no bullets only exists in political discourse, and how good! The army Y the national guard They used, of course, force to apprehend the capo. This time, however, the government did not betray them and gave in to the criminals. One of the reasons why we saw the explosion of violence yesterday was, without a doubt, that the criminals interpreted the release of Ovid in 2019 as a sign that violence is frightening the government.

The president did not want to speak yesterday in the morning, or did not have information, about the new culiacanazo. The reports and images of the violence were already in the media and social networks, but AMLO declared that he had no information and that at 11 in the morning the security secretary, Rosa Icela RodriguezI would hold a press conference. This was postponed several times; but when it did take place, the secretary made a speech of mere political gibberish. He was the secretary of defense Sandoval, who offered concrete information about the capture. The Secretary of the Navy, Admiral Jose Rafael Ojeda, was present, but did not utter a word. It became clear that the real person in charge of national security is the general secretary. Once he finished speaking, the three officials got up and left without taking any questions.

Secretary Sandoval He did not say if there were injuries or deaths. Until the time of writing this article there is no official information on the subject. Regardless of this, however, it is clear that the sedena has achieved an important victory. Nobody wants to resort to violence, but you can’t deal with organized crime with hugs. The Army has shown that it has the ability to arrest a drug trafficker of the stature of Ovidio Guzmán, three years after it received orders to release him when it first captured him.

Protection. William Sheridan He has requested protection from national and international authorities in the face of the president’s constant attacks. It is very sad that, instead of refuting the information about plagiarism of a thesis –-which cannot be denied because, apparently, it is reliable– the first president dedicates himself to harassing the person who revealed it.