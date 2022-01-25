Blizzard launched theLunar New Year event from Overwatch, as per the tradition of the game, in this case celebrating the advent of the Year of the Tiger with a series of initiatives that begin today and will continue until February 15, 2022.

Events predict Bounty Hunter Blitz And Capture the Flag Blitz: in the first, the player who makes the first kill becomes the bounty, which everyone else must hunt. As soon as this is eliminated, the one who made the kill becomes the bounty in turn.

Capture the Flag Blitz is an updated version of the classic, with the flags placed in positions usually dedicated to overtime, i.e. closer to each other, and it is necessary to conquer 6 instead of 3, but the standard mode will also be available.

Completing the weekly challenges unlocks new ones cosmetic items, icons, and more, including the following: