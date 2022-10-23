Overwatch players are wondering on social media why retailers are still placing physical copies of the game as it is no longer playable. This is noted by a user of the title’s subreddit who shows that copies of Overwatch are still in circulation for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, sold for 34 dollars.

If you insert the physical copy of Overwatch in your console, in fact, the game is installed but in reality at the time of the start it is transferred to Overwatch 2 which is free-to-play, as we all know.



Some commentators are pointing out, buying the legendary edition of the game allows you to unlock 15 Skins which, theoretically, are transferable to the sequel … at a lower price than if purchased on the game store. But other users point out that not everyone is really interested in skins.

Blizzard’s choice is to follow in the footsteps of Destiny 2 and turn Overwatch into a Game as a Service, however by shutting down the Overwatch servers it would have had to make sure that no one would be able to buy physical copies anymore.

