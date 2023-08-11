













Overwatch 2: Illari, New Support or New DPS?









On this occasion we had the opportunity to take an interview with part of the team that brings Illari, the new hero, to life within the lore of Overwatch, Joshi Zhang: Narrative Design, Piero Herrera: Mr. Designer of Heroes and Rakan Khamash: Character Artist Mr.

One aspect that came up a lot during the conversation was how this new hero of Overwatch will occupy the rank of Support but was a character created from offensive skills. Although, it was sought to create a unique character that, according to the interview, was a year in development and with more than 40 skills on the table; he worries us about what the game holds in its near future.

Source: Blizzard

Overwatch 2: Illari is more than a support

I am sure that you, like many of us, have been in games of Overwatch where a Moira stops healing her team for getting “The Play of the Game”, or that Baptiste who forgets that he also has healing grenades. There are even people who have encountered the phenomenon of Mercy “Katrina”, a meme on social networks where the guardian angel takes her gun to achieve victory.

While it is appreciated that the Support role supports within teamfights, since some have specific offensive abilities like Kiriko, we are concerned about how a highly offensive character like Illari would be taken by the more casual audience of the game and that addresses the majority of the user base. Although, the competitive plays with this Peruvian hero are going to be magnificent due to the variety of her tools, such as the possibility of placing a healing turret and launching against enemies; we are on the brink of seeing the Support role collapse to people at low ranks and who will look to play the Offense role with a support one.

Source: Blizzard

We hope the game continues to evolve with future changes announced for characters like Sombra and Roadhog. Yes ok Overwatch 1 It was a purely defensive game. Overwatch 2 has taken a turn to be highly offensive with each of the strategies teams put into play on their maps, and Illari will help make this shift in gameplay even more noticeable.

As the new season “Invasion” kicks off, we’ll be keeping an eye on how this new hero develops, and hopefully it won’t be necessary to spam “Need Healing” for support characters using Illari to give us their heal.

