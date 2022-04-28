Navolato, Sinaloa.- It was Wednesday night at approximately 9:50 p.m. when the emergency services were informed of a road accident at kilometer 17 of the Benito Juárez highway before reaching the intersection of the town of The battalion belonging to sugarcane municipality of Navolato.

Immediately, paramedics from the Red Cross, firefighters and civil protection elements were transferred who, upon arrival, treated a man whose identity is unknown to urgently transfer him to a hospital, who suffered multiple injuries to his body.

For information from the authorities that met in the mishap, they reported that the driver was traveling from north to south along the aforementioned highway and for unknown reasons lost control of his unit, being a white Ford Ranger truck, causing it to overturn on the tape. side asphalt.

Once the scene was controlled, the elements of the different rescue corporations withdrew from the site.