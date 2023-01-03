Budgets and good intentions. The end of the old year and the beginning of the new one always bring with them similar reflections, halfway between tradition, routine and the need to hold on to something as imponderable as a change of calendar. If the resolutions for the future are often kept silent out of superstition or humility, the balance sheets on what happened in the recent past are more frequently revealed, above all if one can be proud of what happened. Without a shadow of a doubt, this is the case in the world of fan tokens.

Matter of numbers

In particular, the focus of the digital token platform has been on the section fan rewards, i.e. the application portal where you can capitalize the Ssu points earned over time, converting them into the desired reward. Well, in total, the international community of fan tokens has used 50 million of them to convert 7,451 prizes. And the details have been published: over 6,000 of these were free tickets for matches or competitions, while 607 were digital collectibles. Just over 300 were both “live events” and “merchandising”, while 83 were tours and 30 so-called meet & greet, meetings with the protagonists of sport. Finally, a ray of light also on the Italian realities with a ranking of SSU points spent: out of a total of over 17 million points, almost 5 involve Inter fan token holders followed at a distance by Juventus and Milan, then the national team with a couple of million and finally Rome, Naples, Bologna and Udinese, the last to arrive. And now off to 2023.