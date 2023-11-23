A family in Mississippi, in the southeastern United States, faces deep outrage after discovering the wrong person was placed in his deceased loved one’s coffin. The Robinson family expressed their anger and frustration at the neglect they experienced at People’s Funeral Home on Farish Street, describing the services and attitude of the staff as careless and insensitive.

On November 3, Georgia Robinson and her family arrived at the funeral home for her loved one, Mary Jean Robinson. People’s Funeral Home. However, that was when Georgia immediately noticed something was wrong.

“Once we got in and signed the books and everything, we were walking around to see his body, and I knew something was a little wrong. I could tell it wasn’t her from afar“Georgia commented to the network WLBT.

The family accuses funeral home employees of mistreatment and insensitivity

Funeral home accused of mistreatment and insensitivity

The most shocking thing for the family was discovering that the person in the coffin was wearing the clothes and jewelry they had bought for their loved one.. “No, ma’am, this is not my sister. This is her coffin, this is the suit we brought her, these are the jewelry we brought her, and I said these are her flowers, but I didn’t know who was in the coffin,” Georgia stated. That’s when she demanded to speak to the funeral director.

The complainant stated that the funeral home staff was rude and indifferent. Even, she pointed out, they asked the family to pay for the entire service again. The funeral home finally complied with some of their demands, such as buying new clothes for Mary Jean, but they never changed the coffin..

“I told him not to put anything on my sister who was on that lady,” Georgia told WLBT. “Anyway, she put the earrings on him.” She admits that this whole episode has had a big impact on the family.