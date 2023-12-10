Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, chaired a Cabinet meeting in Dubai Expo City, coinciding with the COP28 conference, at the beginning of which he reviewed the outcome of the country’s national efforts in the environmental field. He adopted a package of new decisions to continue supporting the environmental sector and the government system in the country. His Highness said: “The UAE continues to work seriously and actively in the field of sustainability and climate change, and our efforts in this sector are parallel to the efforts of economic development, and it is an essential and constant component of our comprehensive and continuous development process, God willing.”

Firstly

Clean energy… Adoption:

– Energy strategies towards climate neutrality

– National Energy Strategy

– National Hydrogen Strategy

– National policy for electric vehicles

– Implementing the carbon compensation and reduction plan in the field of international aviation (CORSIA) in the country

secondly

Climate change.. Issue:

– National Strategy to Combat Desertification (2022-2030)

– Optional national regulations for green building conditions and specifications

– National Biosecurity Framework (2023-2032)

– Technical regulations for controlling air quality measurements

– UAE Agenda for Circular Economy

– National Agenda for Integrated Waste Management (2023-2026)

– Integrated management policy for recyclable materials in the country

– Controls of the industrial waste valuation policy.

Third

Natural resources… Adoption:

– Initiatives to develop the modern agricultural sector

– A bag of initiatives to support the aquaculture sector

– Regulating the export of aquaculture

– Initiative to empower women in the fishing and farming sector.

Fourthly

Global cooperation… 10 regional and international agreements… including:

– Strategic partnerships on energy and natural resources

– Ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol

– The state joining agricultural innovation initiatives

– Adoption of the Nationally Determined Contributions report on climate change

– Hosting the IUCN World Congress in 2025