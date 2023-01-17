Our general: the previews (plot and cast) of the fourth and final episode

This evening, Tuesday 17 January 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the fourth and final episode of Our general will be broadcast, the series that tells the true story of the special anti-terrorism unit created by General Carlo Alberto dalla Chiesa, played by Sergio Castellitto. In all, eight episodes divided into four episodes will be aired. All in the first TV on Rai 1. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot first episode

In the first episode of the fourth and final episode, Dalla Chiesa introduces Emanuela to his children, but his moment of serenity does not last long. The terrorists kill General Enrico Riziero Galvaligi, his friend and collaborator. The P2 scandal breaks out. It emerges that, in a moment of weakness, he had applied for membership from the Church. Patrizio Peci’s brother is kidnapped for revenge. From the Church, under the pretext of a promotion, he was removed from operational assignments.

In the last episode of the fiction, under the leadership of the new boss, Giovanni Senzani, the terrorists try and kill the brother of Patrizio Peci. But they are the last backlash of an organization affected by the declarations of the repentant and now doomed to defeat. We are in 1982 and from the Church he agrees to return to Palermo as prefect to resume the fight against the mafia. He is promised special powers, but they will never become effective. In Palermo the General is alone. On 3 September 1982 he was assassinated by the mafia together with Emanuela in via Carini.

Cast

We have seen the plot (true story) of the fourth and final episode of Our General, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Rai 1 and RaiPlay? The protagonist is Sergio Castellitto who plays Carlo Alberto dalla Chiesa. Alongside him many other actors. Below is the list with their respective roles: