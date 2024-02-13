In the early hours of Monday, Taylor Swift fans, something like ten percent of the planet based on the noise she generates, had their hearts stopped when they saw Prince Consort Travis Kelce yell in old Andy Red's face while it overwhelmed him until he staggered. The image became a meme and red flag snapshot. The gods of the court also have schoolboy tantrums, things from the pressure. If a professional athlete, a thirty-four-year-old guy, is destabilized by expectations, how can we be surprised that an eighteen-year-old girl who has been isolated for three months is driven by demons when she feels undervalued by the jury. Ruslana has exploded this week and a part of the program's fandom, the same one that kissed her in the corners a couple of weeks ago, has given her two black candles. That's how it is Triumph operation, a mutant format.

Martin was the first to perform at the penultimate gala of the edition – if we ignore the group one in which everyone once again sounded like half a dozen cats trapped in a sack because there is no dentist to fill those voices – and defended Murder on the Dancefloor, Sophie Ellis-Bextor's dance anthem that has revitalized Saltburn. I have no proof or doubt that at some point someone considered dancing it as naked as decorum would allow, but, as this is not Mediaset, the tribute to Oliver Quick at the Catton mansion was left half-finished.

Also warmer than his fans would like, the Uruguayan Lucas interpreted Technicolor butterfly by the Argentine Fito Paez with that joy that comes from knowing, or intuiting, that being the handsome guy in the edition has taken you to the final of Operación Triunfo. Lucas's handsomeness camouflages his poor vocal ability—poor of him compared to his peers—and those out of tune that are anathema in others and in his case are not even mentioned. A few years ago, researchers Markus M. Mobius and Tanya S. Rosenblat presented a study titled Why beauty matters in which they explained that physical attractiveness was capable of generating greater economic differences than those related to gender or race. The people who need to thoughtfully endorse these theories are because they have never seen realities.

If it helps Lucas to know he's handsome, Bea is encouraged to know he's out there, because Bea is a precog like the others. Minority Report and he has long been aware that he can no longer do anything. Having the best voice in the Academy has not been enough to get the teachers – who supposedly do not have favorites – to save her after any of her four nominations and nor to get a direct place in the final, so she sings without pressure and never has sounded better or been more attractive than tonight while sweetened the liquor Bette Davis Eyes by Kim Carnes. Safety in the same power plus beauty than retinol.

Ruslana, protagonist of the week despite herself, he sang Let Me Out from Doveran anthem of the ephemeral grunge patriotic, in pogo mode and with all the accumulated rage. She was dressed as tATu, but she performed like Pussy Riot and after finishing she asked for her voice and her word to proclaim how much it means to her to have reached the final “for the public” and for anyone who wants to understand to understand.

Suffering and Spotify Favorites

The guest artists at each gala seem to have the objective of making the aspiring future stars see how they base their performances on all the vices that they correct at the Academy. This week it was Álvaro de Luna's turn to sing—and even knowing that he has nothing to do with Curro Jiménez's Algarrobo, I had to check it once again. De Luna sounds like the millennial version of Café Quijano, something totally unnecessary because there is already enough suffering in the world, but it serves to show the contestants that no matter how monotonous and repetitive your style is, there will always be someone willing to include you among their Spotify favorites. .

Paul was the one who inaugurated the block of the saved, those who already know that whatever they do they are in the final and that is why he has done the same thing as always, sing Fever by Bad Gyal as if he had composed that song for himself, nothing surprising. Yes, Pablo Rouss's assessment was, which praised him for precisely that, being clear about what artist he wants to be. What times when what counted was leaving the comfort zone.

The comfort zone is precisely the name of the resort where Juanjo has spent twelve weeks. He has a great voice, something that has allowed him to reach the final without a blemish, but it has been of little use to Bea, who has an equally good voice, because it is clear that Buika has not reached that depth. In his penultimate performance, the Zaragoza native interpreted The backyard by Pablo Lópezwho was also the second guest star of the night because we have to give him back via royalties everything Risto made him spend on psychologists. Juanjo sang virtuously and as he likes, as stiff and static on stage as the eight troqueles that accompanied him in his performance last week. Is his impressive voice going to help you win the contest? As little as Bea. Bet and keep quiet.

The absolute favorite

It was not only Chenoa who thought of the Super Bowl when he saw Naiara sing, and above all dance, Let's Get Loud, not only because in 2020 Jennifer López performed it in the most famous intermission on television, also because its three minutes have been more exciting than Usher's boring performance during the Taylor Swift Bowl. He sounds exaggerated, but he isn't; Nor can we affirm that one day we will see her fill stadiums with as much capacity as the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the sky is the limit for how she once again became the public's favorite. Another three thousand euros for the bag and seven days closer to winning the final prize, otherwise it would be a surprise.

The choice of the last one expelled was half so. Once Martin was saved, for his “beautiful energy” and Lucas for his “positivism and light”, reasons that have nothing to do with their vocal performance, but rather because they are extroverted and very close to their friends, the same benefits that would bring you at the end of Big Brother, the weakest links were left in the hands of the public, a Bea who never had more story than being a close friend of Álvaro Mayo, and look where Álvaro Mayo is, and Ruslana, who can no longer pull the car and is about to be a Carrie – not Candace Bushnell's, Stephen King's -: close the doors of the Academy with telekinesis and let everything burn, but Ruslana Panchyshyna's revenge will have to wait, for a minimum percentage she will remain at the Academy for a week further. The last one, there are only seven days left to say goodbye to the six finalists: Naiara, Juanjo, Paul, Lucas, Martin and Ruslana, to the fortune cookie phrases of Buika, to the alkaline energy of Masi, to the disturbing dark hair of Manu Guix , the star format of the season. Who would have imagined that it would be a platform that would teach general television how to reconcile a contest in prime time with going to bed before dawn.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, in addition to the recommendations and criticisms of our journalists SIGN UP

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_