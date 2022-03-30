Oscars Will Smith’s attack will be punished, says Whoopi Goldberg, director of the Film Academy: “No one will accept what happened”

“This isn’t the first time madness has happened on stage,” says Whoopi Goldberg, an actor on the Academy’s board.

Actor Will Smith will be punished for his violent behavior at the Oscar gala last Sunday. The actor told about it Whoopi Goldberg ABC channel popular The View in the discussion program.

“There will be sanctions. It has great consequences because no one accepts what happened. No one, no one, no one, ”Goldberg said.

Goldberg is one of the board members of the Oscar Academy. He leads the casting chamber together Rita Wilsonin and Laura Dernin with.

The Los Angeles Times reports.

Will Smith was startled the film crew marching on stage at the Oscar gala among the comedian Chris Rockin plot by slapping this on the face. Smith was angry at Rock for joking about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett from Smith and the baldness of this. The matter is sensitive for the Smith family, as Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss.

“Now that the situation has calmed down, people have begun to think more closely: ‘Wait, what could have triggered this act?’ Maybe the reason was the old jokes told four years ago, it could have been anything, ”Goldberg said.

He says he noticed that Rock joked to the couple in 2016 as well as hosting the Oscar night.

Will Smith has issued a public apology to Rock, but that is still not enough, Goldberg said. Some people have even demanded that the Oscar be removed from Smith, but there are reportedly no such plans.

Film Academy held an emergency meeting on Monday in connection with the incident. In the interview, Golberg did not open details of what has been discussed at the Film Academy and how it will be reacted to.

Instead, Goldberg explained why the producers had not comforted presenter Rock after the incident. Instead, many colleagues of the actor visited Smith to discuss television breaks.

According to Golberg, the reason no one got up to comfort Chris is because no others were allowed on stage.

“The people went to Smith because they thought,‘ Is it your Lord? Do we have to take him out? What needs to be done? ”Goldberg explains.

Chris Rock has not yet commented on the matter in public, but at least he has refused to report the crime.

Goldberg recalls Chris Rock as a victim whose attack is constantly shown on international channels.

Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith commented According to The Guardian on his Instagram account briefly on Tuesday, just saying, “This is a time of recovery. And I’m here for it. ”