ABreathe easy in Hollywood: The red carpet is back. While the ground beneath the stars' feet at the Oscars last year was champagne-colored, this year they walked across the classic again. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced this a few days ago. And on Sunday evening, color lovers could rejoice: If the carpet had remained inconspicuous this year, many of the outfits would have looked even more colorless.

Kim Maurus Editor in the “Society and Style” department.

This only applies literally, not judgementally: This year many women were also dressed in black, the color that already dominates thanks to many calm men's tuxedos. That didn't diminish her elegance: Actress Sandra Hülser, for example, who appeared in a tailor-made black velvet dress by Schiaparelli with a huge, angular bow on the off-the-shoulder neckline, caused a storm of enthusiasm on social media. Likewise, Eva Longoria's black hourglass dress by Tamara Ralph was bursting with glamor with a dramatic, off-the-shoulder neckline. But they weren't alone: ​​their colleagues Vanessa Hudgens, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Rita Moreno and Jamie Lee Curtis also wore sometimes more, sometimes less monotonous black.

And so Eugene Lee Yang stood out even more easily: The director of the animated film “Nimona” didn’t win an Oscar, but he wore a striking red two-piece suit consisting of a short blazer and a flared, voluminous skirt.

“Exhibited” might also be the word to describe the straps of the dresses of two actresses, Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”) and Florence Pugh. As tight as her robes, which had different silvery sparkles, were so tight, the thin straps stood out rigidly from her shoulders – perhaps a new trend?

“My dress is broken”

It seemed as if Hollywood had to decide that evening: minimalistic, narrow or exuberant? The outfits remained in both extremes, with little in between. Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in the drama “The Holdovers,” and singer Ariana Grande opted for puffed-up sleeves. Cynthia Erivo chose an emerald green Louis Vuitton dress with a dramatic ruffle at the back, a nod to her upcoming green-faced starring role in the film Elphaba, an adaptation of the musical Wicked. Every detail of Ervio's outfit was perfect: her hands were artfully decorated with rings and matching nails.

Emma Stone also appeared in front of the photographers in Louis Vuitton, although more reserved in a pastel green brocade look. However, her outfit didn't last until the pivotal moment a few hours later, when the actress won an Oscar for her leading role in “Poor Things.” “My dress is broken,” she shouted into the microphone with the trophy in her hand, struggling for words and briefly turning her back to the camera, where the fabrics had visibly come apart.







America Ferrera, nominated for best supporting actress in “Barbie,” wore a form-fitting, tonal metallic pink Versace dress. Anya Taylor-Joy wore a strapless beaded and feathered Dior gown, which the actress said was inspired by an original design by Christian Dior in the late 1940s.

Political statements were also present on the red carpet that evening. There had already been speculation in advance about who would wear the red pins that some stars had used at past events such as the Grammy Awards to express support for “Artists4Ceasefire” – a collective within the entertainment industry that is calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Singer Billie Eilish, who won an Oscar for her Barbie song “What Was I Made For?”, and her brother Finneas O'Connell wore the pin, as did Ramy Youssef, Mark Ruffalo (both “Poor Things”) and actor Mahershala Ali.