Sinaloa, Mexico. An injury was one of the main factors that led to Oscar Plascencia to become the next eliminated from the fourth season of Survivor Mexico. “I didn’t have nerves, I know that I do have concentration and resistance, but I didn’t count on my back going to hurt at that moment of the extinction duel,” he shares with DEBATE.

old lesion

Oscar Plascencia reveals that his back injury is a multi-year problem, after injuring himself loading free squats in the gym and giving himself no time to recover. Thus, in one of the classic games of reality, heavy lifting, he ended up in pain.

“My posture was not correct. We spent about 15 minutes carrying weight, and when we reached 90 kilos I felt that I was starting to get a few little itches in my lower back and I remembered my injury. I wanted to give 100 of myself, until I felt a stronger sting. It wasn’t a lack of strength, I just knew that that prick was a sure injury.”

The participant shared his injury with the Toros tribe and they decided to send him to the extinction duel, because with fewer and fewer members they cannot afford to continue losing and put themselves at a disadvantage. “Arriving at the elimination game I had super strong pain, my face is seen with some discomfort and to be honest it was the factor for which I lost. The game was not difficult for me, if I had not had that back pain it would have lasted longer, but when I got comfortable raising the tubes and applying pressure, that was where I started to get that pain in my lower back ”, he narrates. Oscar.

During his stay, Óscar Plascencia lost almost 9 kilos of weight. Photo: Instagram @oscarplascencia_

In one of the episodes of the reality broadcast by aztec oneThe young man assured that his strategy would be to keep a low profile to continue advancing and have a good relationship with everyone at the time of the merger. Now, outside the program, he says that his tactic was good and did not fail, reiterating that the problem was his injury.

“Obviously, with the low profile, I lacked time for people to get to know me on television, I did not give the width to appear so much on television, because my essence, my way of being is not to be controversial, my way of being is to get along with everyone I don’t like to be in trouble for anything. If I have a problem I solve it and that’s it, I don’t wear myself out fighting with people. I am 100% real in front of the camera and off.

hard tests

In addition to the large number of mosquitoes on the beach, other of the most difficult experiences for Oscar it was the lack of food, which made him lose almost 9 kilos. “Hunger was hard for me, not eating for days or eating a coconut, a mango. What they don’t know is that the mangoes we ate were not ripe, they were green, they were sour, almost like lemon. Sometimes we ate three mangoes a day and our mouths already burned from being so acidic, but we had to eat them to have something in our stomachs”.

On the contrary, meeting the members of his tribe was one of the best things he experienced in this adventure. “They don’t spend everything that happens in there, but you have enough time to live together, to tell them about your life, so that they can tell you about their lives, you have very good relationships, you live with them 24/7, it’s almost like a family there. The best thing for me is to meet these great, noble people, knowing that they have a very good reason for being there”.

Although the experience of Survivor Mexico It’s a very difficult thing Oscar Plascencia He says that we should all experience something like this once in a lifetime, because it makes you thankful for everything you have, “from the roof to sleep or food.” “It was also very difficult not having communication with your loved ones, you know that they are watching, but you do not know how they are outside, if they have a problem, if they are having a good or bad time, and your mind begins to play crooked inside. You have to be very strong mentally to live that experience. survivor It helps you to strengthen yourself mentally, that you can exceed your limits and you can move forward despite all the adversities ”, he completes.