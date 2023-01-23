Oscar Cortes He was not going to let his chance pass. When he had to be the owner of the Colombia sub-20 team last Saturday against Peru, after being a substitute in the first game, he was determined to be noticed, for the whole country to look at him, for people to talk about Cortés, and for that he had to appear in the photos, in the glasses, he had to score goals, because that’s how it works best. And he did so well that he scored two, and not two ordinary goals, but two classy goals, and best of all, to win.

The South American tournament is for that, so that young people stand out, so that they make their way. Cortés, who had 23 minutes against Paraguay, waited for his first moment of brilliance: he led Colombia to its first U-20 victory, but he is not satisfied, he wants more, to be more noticeable. Since his name started to sound like a promise, he wants it to sound like a certainty.

Meanwhile, this Cortés scored two great goals. In the first, his partner gustavo gate did half the task. A truck run, a pause to look and he looked at Cortés, who received the ball outlined, without showing fear, without showing complexes, he took a crossed rifle, adjusted to the post. It was 1-0.

Then, Puerta, his perfect accomplice, centered a corner kick on him and Cortés rose like a springboard, hit his header and made it 2-1. So he appeared in the photos, in the glasses, and said: “We must continue on that good path. The two goals were based on what the team has been doing and thank God they happened”.

Cortés is a Millionaires player, that’s the first thing to say. An attacker who has already had a brush with professionalism, so he is not a rookie. He has played 9 games in the League, for the Colombia Cup he has played one and there he scored his first goal with Millonarios, in a game against Jaguares. The second thing to tell is that he is from Tumaco, he was born on December 3, 2003, he is 19 years old.

The other thing, which has been the DT Alberto Gamero the one who has put him to play. He has given him opportunities and he is expected to continue having them, especially now that Andrés Gómez has left. His professional debut was on January 22, that is, a year ago, against Pasto, although that day he only played a minute. A month later, against Jaguares, he already started and played 77 minutes, so Gamero said: “Cortes surprised me.”

It must also be noted that Cortés shows great display as a winger, on the right to take advantage of his profile, as he did on Saturday, when he put on stage an arsenal of virtues, speed, skill, power and goal. On the left he also does it, to take advantage of the hitch inward.

That if ownership was won, you would think so, the scorers must be pampered so that they continue to be sweet. And what’s coming is candlelight, it’s Brazil, on Wednesday. “We have the mentality to win. We have been doing things well and obviously in training we must correct things, grouping together well is going to be important”, said Cortés, the scorer who makes himself felt in the South American.

