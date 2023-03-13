James Cameron’s film, “Avatar 2”, takes the statuette in the Oscars 2023, after being nominated in the best visual effects category. Cinta was up against “All Quiet Front,” “Batman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” From the Dolby Theater, in the United States, the production and the relatives of all those involved were thanked.

The sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” was the audience’s favorite to win in this category. It should be noted that it was also nominated for best picture. However, the winning film was “Everything at once everywhere” by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

“Avatar 2” cast

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully

Zoe Saldana as Neytiri

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri Sully

Kate Winslet as Ronald

Cliff Curtis as Tonowari.

“Avatar 2”: nominations at the Oscars 2023