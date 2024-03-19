Madrid (Reuters)

Osasuna denied in a statement that any racist chants were issued by its fans during the team’s 4-2 defeat at home to Real Madrid last Saturday, in the Spanish First Division football league.

Real Madrid said that it had filed a complaint against the referee who officiated the match at El Sadar Stadium, for not including alleged racist insults directed at its striker Vinicius Junior in his report on the match.

“Given the information published in the media, following Real Madrid's press release, regarding the presence of racist behavior at El Sadar (Stadium), Osasuna would like to clarify that no racist chants were chanted during Saturday's match, and the club will not tolerate defamation of Osasuna fans,” Osasuna said. Known throughout its history for its anti-racism stance.

Osasuna admitted that a small group of his fans directed insults at Real Madrid players, and he condemned this behavior.

“In addition to this, Osasuna would like to show its rejection of the insults, which did not contain any racist connotations, directed by a minority (of the fans) during Saturday's match in El Sadar, and the club rejects these chants that, unfortunately, its players suffer from when visiting other stadiums during the match,” Osasuna added. League matches.