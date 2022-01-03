Marcelino meets one year at the helm of Athletic, a round period of time in which an infinite carousel has lived of emotions. Since the removal of Garitanor that January 3, 2021 after beat Elche and the principle according to the Asturian, a new era of hope arrived in Bilbao.

Garcia Toral premiered before him Barça almost as soon as he landed and then went through the postponement of the pulse before the Athletic three days later due to the storm, the surprising victory in the Super Cup beating nothing less than Madrid and Barça, the team’s prodigious league reaction in two months … and the fall into hell in April with two lost Cup finals in 15 days. The new season has brought draws and more draws and the team seems stagnant.

Now him COVID hits football, as he is doing with society in general, and García Toral himself misses the visit to The Sadar (follow the game live on AS.com). The lockdown presides over this event and it can be said that all LaLiga matches.

The lions fulfill their official match today number four thousand in 124 years of history. For the rest, El Sadar brings together two teams with the illusion of re-engage the fight for the posts europeans, who have escaped after a terrible streak. The rojiblancos they have a victory in ten commitments. More than a month awaits them away from Cathedral, with three consecutive league games away against Osasuna, Alavés and Rayo. Villalibre is still injured and Raúl García, Zarraga, Lekue and Núñez are confined. Nolaskoain is back after an eternity.

The great start of Osasuna has been clouded with current bitterness, with nine days without winning, from October 17. The casualty report is wide: Areso is injured and Manu Sánchez, Iñigo Pérez, Brasanac, Chimy Ávila and Barbero, confined by COVID.