For the second time Orietta Berti is a grandmotherthis time of Octaviathe second granddaughter of the famous singer of “As long as the boat goes”. Little Octavia, who respects the family tradition of having only names with the initial letter O, is the daughter of Otis Paterlini and Lia Chiari. Grandma Orietta already loves her madly.

According to a family tradition, all babies must have a name starting with the letter O, just like i grandparents Orietta and Osvaldo. And so dad Otis and mum Lia chose the beautiful name of Ottavia for the new baby of the house.

Dear friends and dear friends, this morning at 06:15 Octavia was born… our second granddaughter. Osvaldo and I are very happy and as for Olivia (our first granddaughter) we are already very much in love with the new family pupetta. It is an extraordinary emotion… so strong as to be almost indescribable… it fills our hearts with joy and positivity. Being a grandparent is truly magic.

With these words Orietta announces that she has become a grandmother again.

Congratulations to mom Lia and dad Otis who were great. Thanks to all the doctors, all the midwives, nurses and all the maternity and obstetrics department of the Franchini Hospital in Montecchio Emilia for their assistance, empathy and immense professionalism. Long live Octavia. Hugs to all. Orietta.

The singer’s family has long had a tradition of naming babies and even pets starting with the letter O.

Orietta Berti married Osvaldo Paterlini. And the sons are called Omar and Otis. The first niece, on the other hand, is called Olivia, while the second is just born Octavia. The dogs, on the other hand, are called Otello and Olimpia.