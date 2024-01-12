





13:28 More than 23,400 people have died in Gaza during the war between Israel and Hamas, according to the Ministry of Health in Hamas-ruled Gaza. © AFP

After more than three months of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, which left more than 23,400 dead, the International Court of Justice is hosting public hearings to evaluate the accusation of “genocidal acts” denounced by South Africa. Pretoria alleges that Israel violates Article 2 of the 1948 Genocide Convention by committing actions against the Palestinian population, which they argue fall within the definition of “genocide.” What is the ICJ? What is considered genocide? What is South Africa looking for? What is Israel's response? We analyze it in this program.