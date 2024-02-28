In Michoacanfrom the gubernatorial elections In 2021, there has been debate about organized crime interference in the electoral processes, something exposed by the then governor, Silvano Aureoles Rabbit. Now him Attorney General of the State of Michoacan has reaffirmed these concerns, highlighting that various investigations confirm the influence of cartels and criminal groups in candidates as well as in subsequent government management, where they seek to collect favors.

According to Adrian Lopez Solisthe Prosecutor, in regions marked by criminal violence, there is a risk for those who aspire to public office. It has been documented how criminal groups seek to influence in the candidates to then have control over crucial areas such as security .

“In certain regions, especially in those that are highly identified due to their history of criminal violence, we can speak of a risky situation for those who aspire to lead the destinies of their municipalities. It has been a practice, already accredited and documented by our investigations, that the members of criminal groups want influence about who they may be candidatesfor already during the stage of the government exercise collect those commitmentsallowing them to have control – the criminals -, mainly of the security areas,” López Solís said this morning before the press.

These statements become relevant after the recent murder of two candidates for mayor of MaravatioMiguel Ángel Zavala from Morena and Armando Pérez from the PAN, both shot within hours of each other last Monday, February 26. Marawatt It is a territory disputed between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and Group X, according to intelligence sources.

Aureolesformer governor, had tried to alert President López Obrador about this problem in 2021, pointing out that this favored Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla in his rise to power.

After the double homicide of the pre-candidates, Aureoles lamented what he considers a tragedy for democracy, reiterating his complaint about the attempts by organized crime to co-opt elections .

“I said it loud and clear in 2021, criminal groups want to hijack our institutions and our democracy in the face of the evident inability of the federal and state governments to guarantee security and the rule of law”Aureoles said in a press release.

On the other hand, the governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla has been criticized by the families of the victims for his approach in addressing the issue of the murdered pre-candidates, insinuating his alleged connection with the organized crime.

“To those who aspire to elected positions, do not search, because it is then vox populli, that to win an election, which is false, you have to ask permission from some bad guy, because you end up kidnapped”Ramírez Bedolla stated in his press conference yesterday.

AMLOmeanwhile, has assured that measures are being taken to protect the threatened candidates, extending this protection to various political positions.

From San Lázaro, Rubén Moreira, coordinator of the PRI in the Chamber of Deputies, assured that the two pre-candidates They were murdered for “not asking permission” to organized crime to carry out an electoral campaign in Maravatio.

“As far as I have information, because you ask in the area, it is because These two people did not ask permission to campaign in the areain Maravatio I mean,” said Moreira in an interview for Ciro Gómez Leyva. With information from DEBATE/ Konrado Álvarez.

