The UFC lands again at the T-Mobile in Las Vegas to celebrate the last numbered evening of the year. Next week, at UFC Tampa, the season will close with the last event of 2024, in which the Spanish Joel Álvarez will be fighting. In this poster, the reflectors will be placed on Alexandre Pantoja (28-5), the monarch of the flyweight division (125 pounds or 56.7 kilos) who will try to achieve his third consecutive defense. In front will be the debutant in the UFC, Kai Asakura (21-4).

The Japanese represents something little seen before in the company, since it arrives with a golden opportunity. In his first fight in the UFC can become the champion of the most important mixed martial arts (MMA) company in the world. Although innovative, this fight only hints at the poor state the division is in, as there are no real contenders. Even so, the victory of the Japanese would revolutionize the category.

Despite the great attraction of the main clash, there are other fights that make UFC 310 one of the best events of the year. In the co-main event there will be an undefeated duel between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Garry, from which the following will emerge welterweight contender. There will also be a heavyweight duel between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov. And although he is left out of the main card, the fight between Aljamain Sterling and Movsar Evloev is one of the most anticipated in the featherweight division.

UFC 310 Fighting Order

Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura – Flyweight Title

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry – Welterweight

Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov – Heavyweight

Bryce Mitchell vs Kron Gracie – Featherweight

Nate Landwehr vs Dooho Choi – Featherweight

Dominick Reyes vs Anthony Smith – Light Heavyweight

Vicente Luque vs Themba Gorimbo – Welterweight

Movsar Evloev vs Aljamain Sterling – Featherweight

Randy Brown vs Bryan Battle – Welterweight

Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders – Catchweight

Cody Durden vs Joshua Van – Flyweight

Michael Chiesa vs Max Griffin – Welterweight

Clay Guida vs Chase Hooper – Lightweight

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Lukasz Brzeski – Heavyweight

What time does UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura start?

The last numbered event of the year, which can bring one of the biggest surprises in sport if Asakura wins in his first fight in the UFCtakes place this Saturday. If Pantoja wins, he would position himself as a very dominant champion, since he has defeated the main contenders. In addition, we will have to pay attention before the main card, because in the preliminaries Aljamain Sterling and Movsar Evloev will give a duel capable of leading to a future contender for Ilia Topuria.









UFC 310 will begin at 00:00 hours (peninsular time) with the first preliminaries. After approximately two hours, at 02:00 in the morning the preliminaries will take place. Ultimately, the main card will begin the 04:00 in the morning with the fight between Nate Landwehr and Dooho Choi. The championship fight between Pantoja and Asakura will be held on the 06.00 in the morningdepending on the duration of the previous fights. All of this can be seen on Eurosport, through the Max application.