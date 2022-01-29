Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Even though there are voices against the approval granted by Spain for Quirino Ordaz to be Mexico’s ambassador to that countrySinaloan businessmen and politicians give a vote of confidence to the former governor.

In generalized opinions, opinion leaders consider that Ordaz Coppel could be a good tourism and business promoter for Sinaloa and for all of Mexico, so they hope that the Senate approve the proposal of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Ricardo Madrid Perez

Coordinator of the PRI deputies in the local Congress

‘I celebrate this great opportunity’: Madrid“I see it as a great opportunity and I celebrate that this has happened because Sinaloa wins, and having the possibility that a former governor will now represent Mexico in the Kingdom of Spain, a fairly important nation for Mexico. Sinaloa wins and will have the possibility of having a person who knows the state well and with a responsibility that is for the entire country. It is the opportunity to have communication ties and to look for investments”.

Imelda Castro Castro

Senator of the Republic of the parliamentary group of Morena

Imelda Castro advances that they will approve it

“Yes, we are going to support Quirino Ordaz for Mexico’s ambassador to Spain because it is a proposal from President López Obrador, and in the Senate We would be waiting for the official letter from the Ministry of the Interior so that, together with other appointments, which were announced last week by various Mexican ambassadors in different countries and in consulates, that it reaches the Board of Directors to turn it over to the Foreign Relations Commission and proceed to issue the opinion”.

Paloma Sanchez

PRI federal deputy, originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa

Deputy denies support for Quirino Ordaz Coppel

“From the announcement until now, it’s still my opinion. On October 31, at the LIII Extraordinary Session of the National Political Council of the PRI, I voted against granting him the license because I am not going to betray my convictions, so his expulsion is already in process (… ) former governor Quirino Ordaz he abandoned our candidates in the last elections and acted to give up the state in exchange for an embassy”.

Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres

Mayor of Mazatlan

Benítez: We will have a Mazatlan in the European country

The mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, said that the appointment of Ordaz Coppel is good news.

“The best of all is that we will have a Mazatlan in the European country supporting the port again so that it continues to detonate as it has done so far. Congratulations and congratulations!”

Jose Luis Polo Palafox

President of the Federation of Lawyers of Sinaloa

‘It fully complied with the requirements of Spain’

“The position of the Federation of Lawyers of Sinaloa is of express recognition to whom honor deserves. I believe that former Governor Quirino Ordaz, at the end of the road, fulfilled a very important institutional assignment as Governor and the fact that he has been accepted by the Government of Spain speaks of the fact that he fully complied with the requirements and with the diplomatic characteristics that the Spanish Government required in its diplomatic protocol.”

Jose Luis Orozco Luque

President of Canacintra in Guasave

‘I hope things turn out better for him Spain what .. here’

“It would be very fortunate to know the decisions of a country that is very foreign to ours, why they postponed giving the letters of benefit so that it would operate within their territory, but we see with approval that a national, a former state governor is holding that position. I try to be very optimistic that he can help in something, because I see that he has the trust of the president. Let’s hope they come out a little better than how they came out here in Sinaloa.”

David Lopez Gutierrez

Former federal social communicator of the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto

‘This is a great challenge that should help improve’

Spain finally authorized the former governor of Sinaloa Quirino Ordaz Coppel as ambassador of Mexico in Spainand this represents a new challenge, since it is necessary to improve the relationship between Mexico and Spain. “Hopefully it will help improve the broken relations with the mother country. She has a great challenge, it is a huge challenge that she has”.

Heriberto Galindo Quinones

former senator

‘He has great capacity, it’s a good opportunity’

“First of all, I am very pleased with the graduate Quirino Ordaz Coppel. To be ambassador of Mexico is to represent the country and the President of the Republic. He will have an excellent opportunity to demonstrate his ability, his patriotism, his loyalty to Mexico, at a time when the bilateral relationship between Mexico and Spain They require a great effort to enrich and strengthen the relationship, since the relationship between Mexico and Spain is not at its best. But Quirino Ordaz has the ability to apply himself with all his might”.

John Torres

Multi-member federal deputy 1

‘I respect the decision, but I don’t agree’

“I respect the decision of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but I do not agree with many issues of evidence of corruption and abuse of authority that occurred in his government. We will see its consequences. Every official has the risk of doing our functions well or badly. looked at Quirino Ordaz traveling on two flights at the same time, which is almost impossible.”

William Padilla Montiel

President Citizens United for Transparency

‘Designation of Quirinus it’s a fee payment’

“Giving him and insisting on giving him the embassy is the product of an electoral arrangement last year, invariably that was it, there is no turning back. We will have to see how the PRI takes it, if it sees it as a betrayal. It should also be seen that Morena is recruiting PRI members. Definitely, that is the reality, the embassy is the payment for having sold the state in the last election. I think he betrayed not only the PRI, but also the opposition to save himself.”

Rodolfo Cardona

Leader of the Labor Party in Mazatlan

‘I would be a good promoter’

“For Sinaloa, Quirino as Mexico’s ambassador to Spain, I think, could be beneficial, becoming a promoter of the state, and hopefully it can generate some kind of economic exchange with Europeans that allows greater economic growth and development in our region… that much has been said and invested over the years, but to date nothing has been achieved. On the political side and the government that recently ended, well, his appointment does not cease to attract attention.

Cynthia Valenzuela

PRI local deputy

‘Congratulations to the former governor’

“I congratulate former Governor Quirino Ordaz for this first step that is taken and we are waiting for what happens in the Senate of the Republic. But I am convinced that Mexico gains a great ambassador and, above all, Sinaloa will have a great representative before a nation as important to Mexico as it is Spain. At the time I voted in favor of a license to militancy, but it was not given. We will be waiting for the determinations of the National Executive Committee of the PRI, my party”.

Ricardo Beltran Verduzco

President of the Mexican Alliance of Lawyers

‘We give you the benefit of the doubt’

“I have no choice but to give him the benefit of the doubt. Already in the work carried out by the former governor Quirino Ordaz CoppelWe’ll leave it to history to judge. The opinion that I have of the former state president is not the one that many citizens will have, but in the situation in which Sinaloa was left, it is not something that I am proud of. Many things remained pending and, if the Spanish Government made that decision, that doubt will surround it”.